Norwalk Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Norwalk
More about Aromas Peruvian Cuisine
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Aromas Peruvian Cuisine
235 Main Avenue, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Chuleta Frita
|$12.00
|Pollo a la Brasa Entero
|$20.00
|Lomo saltado a lo pobre
|$18.00
More about Evarito's Mexican Kitchen & Bar
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Evarito's Mexican Kitchen & Bar
16 N Main St, Norwalk
|Popular items
|GUACAMOLE & CHIPS
|$12.00
cilantro, pico de gallo, fresh squeezed lime juice, serrano peppers, corn tortilla chips
|RICE & BEANS
|$4.00
pinto and black, red rice, cotija cheese
|OAXACAN QUESADILLA
|$11.00
hand pressed corn masa tortilla, Oaxacan cheese, brussels sprouts