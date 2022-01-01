Norwalk Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Norwalk restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Norwalk

Aromas Peruvian Cuisine image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Aromas Peruvian Cuisine

235 Main Avenue, Norwalk

Avg 4.1 (256 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chuleta Frita$12.00
Pollo a la Brasa Entero$20.00
Lomo saltado a lo pobre$18.00
More about Aromas Peruvian Cuisine
Evarito's Mexican Kitchen & Bar image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Evarito's Mexican Kitchen & Bar

16 N Main St, Norwalk

Avg 4.3 (380 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS$12.00
cilantro, pico de gallo, fresh squeezed lime juice, serrano peppers, corn tortilla chips
RICE & BEANS$4.00
pinto and black, red rice, cotija cheese
OAXACAN QUESADILLA$11.00
hand pressed corn masa tortilla, Oaxacan cheese, brussels sprouts
More about Evarito's Mexican Kitchen & Bar
El Segundo Sono image

 

El Segundo Sono

3 N Water St, Norwalk

Avg 4 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Empanadas$8.50
shredded chicken filling with red salsa
Fried Noodles$16.00
shrimp, green onions, carrots, chili paste and soy sauce
Chicken Taco$4.00
seared marinated chicken with pico de gallo
More about El Segundo Sono

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Norwalk

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Lobsters

Quesadillas

Egg Sandwiches

Hummus

Cookies

Map

More near Norwalk to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston