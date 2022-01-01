Norwalk pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Norwalk
More about JB's Deli and Pizza
PIZZA
JB's Deli and Pizza
15 Tierney St, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Classic Chicken Cutlet
|$8.50
Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Bacon, Melted American Cheese, L&T, Ranch $7.20
|The McQuaid
|$9.00
Chicken cutlet, american cheese, bacon, lite chili & chipotle mayo
|Buffalo Chicken Cutlet
|$8.50
Buffalo Cutlet, Melted Pepper Jack, L, T & Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Classica Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Classica Pizza
190 Main Street, Norwalk
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$7.49
Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Onions, Tomatoes and Olives
|Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Romaine, Croutons, Romano Cheese and Caesar Dressing
|Chicken Wings
|$8.00
All wings served with Celery and choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch.
Choose your sauce: Spicy Buffalo, Barbeque, or Teriyaki