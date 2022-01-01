Norwalk salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Norwalk
SALADS
Truly Greek
440 Westport Avenue, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Pita Sandwich
|$8.99
White or whole grain pita with your choice of protein, toppings and sauce.
|Bowl
|$10.99
Rice, lentils or mixed greens form the base of a delicious bowl. Add your choice of protein, toppings and sauce for a delectable Mediterranean experience.
|Greek Fries
|$5.59
Hand cut fries dressed up with feta, garlic salt, a splash of red wine vinegar and oregano.
PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BJ Ryan's
57 Main St, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Chop Chop Cobb
|$12.95
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, hard boiled egg, tomato & dijon vinaigrette
|Buffalo Wings
|$10.99
Blue cheese dressing and celery
|Potato Perogies
|$11.99
Bacon, sautéed onions, melted cheddar-jack, sour cream & chives
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Classica Pizza
190 Main Street, Norwalk
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$7.49
Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Onions, Tomatoes and Olives
|Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Romaine, Croutons, Romano Cheese and Caesar Dressing
|Chicken Wings
|$8.00
All wings served with Celery and choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch.
Choose your sauce: Spicy Buffalo, Barbeque, or Teriyaki
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Leonardo's Pizza
205 Main St\r\nNorwalk, CT 06851, Norwalk
|Popular items
|XL Cheese Pizza
|$17.95
|Wings (6)
|$8.45
|Wings (12)
|$13.95
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Dilly Duck Shop
666 Main Ave., Norwalk
|Popular items
|Fizzy Palmer - Lrg
|$3.95
|Roasted Beef Sandwich
|$12.95
|Roasted Pork Sandwich
|$11.95