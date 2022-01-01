Norwalk salad spots you'll love

Go
Norwalk restaurants
Toast

Must-try salad spots in Norwalk

Truly Greek image

SALADS

Truly Greek

440 Westport Avenue, Norwalk

Avg 4.6 (1140 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pita Sandwich$8.99
White or whole grain pita with your choice of protein, toppings and sauce.
Bowl$10.99
Rice, lentils or mixed greens form the base of a delicious bowl. Add your choice of protein, toppings and sauce for a delectable Mediterranean experience.
Greek Fries$5.59
Hand cut fries dressed up with feta, garlic salt, a splash of red wine vinegar and oregano.
More about Truly Greek
BJ Ryan's image

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BJ Ryan's

57 Main St, Norwalk

Avg 4.4 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chop Chop Cobb$12.95
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, hard boiled egg, tomato & dijon vinaigrette
Buffalo Wings$10.99
Blue cheese dressing and celery
Potato Perogies$11.99
Bacon, sautéed onions, melted cheddar-jack, sour cream & chives
More about BJ Ryan's
Classica Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Classica Pizza

190 Main Street, Norwalk

Avg 4.7 (852 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Salad$7.49
Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Onions, Tomatoes and Olives
Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine, Croutons, Romano Cheese and Caesar Dressing
Chicken Wings$8.00
All wings served with Celery and choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch.
Choose your sauce: Spicy Buffalo, Barbeque, or Teriyaki
More about Classica Pizza
Leonardo's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Leonardo's Pizza

205 Main St\r\nNorwalk, CT 06851, Norwalk

Avg 4.7 (730 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
XL Cheese Pizza$17.95
Wings (6)$8.45
Wings (12)$13.95
More about Leonardo's Pizza
The Dilly Duck Shop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Dilly Duck Shop

666 Main Ave., Norwalk

Avg 5 (341 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fizzy Palmer - Lrg$3.95
Roasted Beef Sandwich$12.95
Roasted Pork Sandwich$11.95
More about The Dilly Duck Shop
Sedona Taphouse image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sedona Taphouse

515 West ave, Norwalk

Avg 4.4 (961 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sedona Taphouse

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Norwalk

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Lobsters

Quesadillas

Egg Sandwiches

Hummus

Cookies

Map

More near Norwalk to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston