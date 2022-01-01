Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Blt wraps in
Norwalk
/
Norwalk
/
Blt Wraps
Norwalk restaurants that serve blt wraps
Valencia Luncheria
164 Main St, Norwalk
No reviews yet
Fresh PEI Salmon BLT Wrap
$15.00
Avocado & Spicy Crema
More about Valencia Luncheria
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Leonardo's Pizza
205 Main St\r\nNorwalk, CT 06851, Norwalk
Avg 4.7
(730 reviews)
BLT wrap
$9.95
More about Leonardo's Pizza
