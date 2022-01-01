Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blt wraps in Norwalk

Go
Norwalk restaurants
Toast

Norwalk restaurants that serve blt wraps

Banner pic

 

Valencia Luncheria

164 Main St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fresh PEI Salmon BLT Wrap$15.00
Avocado & Spicy Crema
More about Valencia Luncheria
Leonardo's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Leonardo's Pizza

205 Main St\r\nNorwalk, CT 06851, Norwalk

Avg 4.7 (730 reviews)
Takeout
BLT wrap$9.95
More about Leonardo's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Norwalk

Chai Lattes

Sliders

Chicken Vegetable Soup

Lasagna

Omelettes

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Tenders

Scallops

Map

More near Norwalk to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1822 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (711 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (365 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (549 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston