Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Norwalk

Go
Norwalk restaurants
Toast

Norwalk restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

The Blind Rhino image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Rhino

15 North Main Street, Norwalk

Avg 4.3 (407 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
breaded chicken breast tossed in buffalo, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, habanero salsa tortilla
More about The Blind Rhino
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tavern on 7

611 Main Ave, Norwalk

Avg 4.4 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.00
Breaded chicken cutlet tossed in a medium spicy buffalo wing sauce, rolled in a flour tortilla with blue cheese dressing, lettuce and tomato served with home cut fries
More about Tavern on 7
Leonardo's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Leonardo's Pizza

205 Main St\r\nNorwalk, CT 06851, Norwalk

Avg 4.7 (730 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.95
More about Leonardo's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Norwalk

Spaghetti

Fritters

Cheesecake

Tuna Salad

Tarts

Garlic Bread

Fish And Chips

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Norwalk to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston