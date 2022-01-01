Buffalo chicken wraps in Norwalk
The Blind Rhino
15 North Main Street, Norwalk
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
breaded chicken breast tossed in buffalo, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, habanero salsa tortilla
Tavern on 7
611 Main Ave, Norwalk
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$15.00
Breaded chicken cutlet tossed in a medium spicy buffalo wing sauce, rolled in a flour tortilla with blue cheese dressing, lettuce and tomato served with home cut fries