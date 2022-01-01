Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Norwalk

Norwalk restaurants
Toast

Norwalk restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

SALADS

Truly Greek

440 Westport Avenue, Norwalk

Avg 4.6 (1140 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Portokalopita (Greek Orange Cake)$5.25
Phyllo dough, greek yogurt, orange, cinnamon, olive oil
More about Truly Greek
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tavern on 7

611 Main Ave, Norwalk

Avg 4.4 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cake$10.00
Decadent belgium style chocolate mousse cake topped with chocolate shavings, served with whipped cream
XL Maryland Crab Cake$12.00
XL Maryland crab cake served with lemon tartar sauce
More about Tavern on 7
Brasitas image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN

Brasitas

430 Main Ave, Norwalk

Avg 4.6 (426 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$10.00
Molten Lava Cake served with Vanilla Ice Cream. Please allow an additional 20 mins for baking.
Yucca Cakes$9.00
Mashed Yucca & Manchego Cheese Cakes, Served with Chimichurri Sauce.
More about Brasitas
Item pic

 

La Picante

100 North Water Street, Norwalk

Avg 4.6 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Crab Cake$16.00
House made roasted garlic lemon aioli, baby field greens , toasted potato roll & French fries
More about La Picante
Item pic

 

The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe

101 S Water St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Cake
Lemon Raspberry Cake
Flourless Chocolate Cake
More about The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe
Banner pic

 

Valencia Luncheria

164 Main St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about Valencia Luncheria
Classica Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Classica Pizza

190 Main Street, Norwalk

Avg 4.7 (852 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NY Chocolate Cake$5.99
More about Classica Pizza
Item pic

 

Mr Frostys Ice Cream

6 1st street, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Medium Cake$27.99
8" Round Cake (serves 10-12) Vanilla & Chocolate frozen custard with cookie crunch center!
Strawberry Cake Craver
Vanilla custard, strawberries, yellow cake,
More about Mr Frostys Ice Cream
Item pic

 

The Norwalk Art Space Cafe

455 West Avenue, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coffee Cake by the Slice$7.00
available every thursday
More about The Norwalk Art Space Cafe
MATCH RESTAURANT image

 

MATCH RESTAURANT

98 Washington St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
4 BAKE AT HOME MOLTEN CHOC CAKES$20.00
425 DEGREE PREHEATED OVEN BAKE FOR 12 MINUTES
More about MATCH RESTAURANT
The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood image

 

The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood

89 Rowayton Ave, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lemon Blueberry Cake$12.00
More about The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood
Evarito's To Go image

 

Evarito's To Go

16 North Main Street, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TRES LECHES CAKE$8.00
horchata cream, strawberry sauce
More about Evarito's To Go
Leonardo's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Leonardo's Pizza

205 Main St\r\nNorwalk, CT 06851, Norwalk

Avg 4.7 (730 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$5.95
More about Leonardo's Pizza
BJ Ryan's Banc House image

 

BJ Ryan's Banc House

16 river st, norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BANC House Crab Cake$14.99
Served with dijionnaise and citrus slaw
BANC House Crab Cakes$32.99
2 Maryland lump crab cakes served with citrus slaw and garlic sesame broccoli
More about BJ Ryan's Banc House
Restaurant banner

 

Appetit Bistro at Sono, Ltd

136 Washington St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pear Francipane Cake$12.00
More about Appetit Bistro at Sono, Ltd

