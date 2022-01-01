Cake in Norwalk
Norwalk restaurants that serve cake
SALADS
Truly Greek
440 Westport Avenue, Norwalk
|Portokalopita (Greek Orange Cake)
|$5.25
Phyllo dough, greek yogurt, orange, cinnamon, olive oil
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tavern on 7
611 Main Ave, Norwalk
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$10.00
Decadent belgium style chocolate mousse cake topped with chocolate shavings, served with whipped cream
|XL Maryland Crab Cake
|$12.00
XL Maryland crab cake served with lemon tartar sauce
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN
Brasitas
430 Main Ave, Norwalk
|Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
Molten Lava Cake served with Vanilla Ice Cream. Please allow an additional 20 mins for baking.
|Yucca Cakes
|$9.00
Mashed Yucca & Manchego Cheese Cakes, Served with Chimichurri Sauce.
La Picante
100 North Water Street, Norwalk
|Crispy Crab Cake
|$16.00
House made roasted garlic lemon aioli, baby field greens , toasted potato roll & French fries
The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe
101 S Water St, Norwalk
|Coconut Cake
|Lemon Raspberry Cake
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Classica Pizza
190 Main Street, Norwalk
|NY Chocolate Cake
|$5.99
Mr Frostys Ice Cream
6 1st street, Norwalk
|Medium Cake
|$27.99
8" Round Cake (serves 10-12) Vanilla & Chocolate frozen custard with cookie crunch center!
|Strawberry Cake Craver
Vanilla custard, strawberries, yellow cake,
The Norwalk Art Space Cafe
455 West Avenue, Norwalk
|Coffee Cake by the Slice
|$7.00
available every thursday
MATCH RESTAURANT
98 Washington St, Norwalk
|4 BAKE AT HOME MOLTEN CHOC CAKES
|$20.00
425 DEGREE PREHEATED OVEN BAKE FOR 12 MINUTES
The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood
89 Rowayton Ave, Norwalk
|Lemon Blueberry Cake
|$12.00
Evarito's To Go
16 North Main Street, Norwalk
|TRES LECHES CAKE
|$8.00
horchata cream, strawberry sauce
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Leonardo's Pizza
205 Main St\r\nNorwalk, CT 06851, Norwalk
|Carrot Cake
|$5.95
BJ Ryan's Banc House
16 river st, norwalk
|BANC House Crab Cake
|$14.99
Served with dijionnaise and citrus slaw
|BANC House Crab Cakes
|$32.99
2 Maryland lump crab cakes served with citrus slaw and garlic sesame broccoli