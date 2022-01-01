Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cannolis in
Norwalk
/
Norwalk
/
Cannolis
Norwalk restaurants that serve cannolis
Mr Frostys Ice Cream
6 1st street, Norwalk
No reviews yet
Cannoli Chips & Dip
$7.95
Delicious cannoli chips served with fresh cannoli cream dip with chocolate chips.
More about Mr Frostys Ice Cream
Mama Bella's
19 N water street, Norwalk
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$5.00
More about Mama Bella's
