Ceviche in Norwalk
Norwalk restaurants that serve ceviche
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN
Brasitas
430 Main Ave, Norwalk
|Ceviche
|$16.00
Shrimp & Calamari Ceviche, Fresh Lime Juice, Cilantro, Tomato, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Avocado *GF
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Aromas Peruvian Cuisine
235 Main Avenue, Norwalk
|Ceviche Pescado
|$14.00
|Ceviche Mixto
|$16.00
Soul de Cuba Cafe
100 N. Water Street K340, Norwalk
|Ceviche
|$10.00
3 plantain cups filled with our delicious Shrimp Ceviche : Mango, Onion, Garlic, Tomato, Cilantro.
Valencia Luncheria
164 Main St, Norwalk
|Ceviche Combo
|$13.00
Arepa Stuffed with Fresh Ceviche, Salad & Tostones
|Small Lunch Ceviche
|$12.00
Fresh Shrimp & Scallops, Citrus Juices, Red Onions,Cilantro & Red Peppers
|Dinner Ceviche