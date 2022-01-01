Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Norwalk

Go
Norwalk restaurants
Toast

Norwalk restaurants that serve ceviche

Brasitas image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN

Brasitas

430 Main Ave, Norwalk

Avg 4.6 (426 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche$16.00
Shrimp & Calamari Ceviche, Fresh Lime Juice, Cilantro, Tomato, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Avocado *GF
More about Brasitas
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Aromas Peruvian Cuisine

235 Main Avenue, Norwalk

Avg 4.1 (256 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche Pescado$14.00
Ceviche Mixto$16.00
More about Aromas Peruvian Cuisine
Soul de Cuba Cafe image

 

Soul de Cuba Cafe

100 N. Water Street K340, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche$10.00
3 plantain cups filled with our delicious Shrimp Ceviche : Mango, Onion, Garlic, Tomato, Cilantro.
More about Soul de Cuba Cafe
Banner pic

 

Valencia Luncheria

164 Main St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ceviche Combo$13.00
Arepa Stuffed with Fresh Ceviche, Salad & Tostones
Small Lunch Ceviche$12.00
Fresh Shrimp & Scallops, Citrus Juices, Red Onions,Cilantro & Red Peppers
Dinner Ceviche
More about Valencia Luncheria
Item pic

 

El Segundo Sono

3 N Water St, Norwalk

Avg 4 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche$15.50
catch of the day with red onion, cilantro, citrus juice and olive oil
More about El Segundo Sono

Browse other tasty dishes in Norwalk

Penne

Crab Cakes

Banana Pudding

Pies

Boneless Wings

Fajitas

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Map

More near Norwalk to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston