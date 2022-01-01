Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cheese fries in
Norwalk
/
Norwalk
/
Cheese Fries
Norwalk restaurants that serve cheese fries
La Picante
100 North Water Street, Norwalk
Avg 4.6
(33 reviews)
Cheese Fries
$6.00
Delicious cheese fries
Grilled Cheese with Fries
$9.00
Served with french fries.
More about La Picante
The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood
89 Rowayton Ave, Norwalk
No reviews yet
Kids Fried Mac & Cheese
$10.00
More about The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood
