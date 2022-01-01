Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chef salad in
Norwalk
/
Norwalk
/
Chef Salad
Norwalk restaurants that serve chef salad
PIZZA
JB's Deli and Pizza
15 Tierney St, Norwalk
No reviews yet
Large Chef Salad
$11.00
More about JB's Deli and Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Leonardo's Pizza
205 Main St\r\nNorwalk, CT 06851, Norwalk
Avg 4.7
(730 reviews)
Chef Salad
$5.25
More about Leonardo's Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Norwalk
Omelettes
Sundaes
Tomato Soup
Home Fries
Hash Browns
Ravioli
Cake
Kale Salad
More near Norwalk to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(64 restaurants)
Westport
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Greenwich
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Ridgefield
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1571 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(623 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(510 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston