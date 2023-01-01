Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken pot pies in
Norwalk
/
Norwalk
/
Chicken Pot Pies
Norwalk restaurants that serve chicken pot pies
GRILL
O'Neill's - SoNo
93 N MAIN ST, Norwalk
Avg 4.6
(965 reviews)
Chicken Pot Pie
$17.99
Cubes of all natural chicken, carrots, peas, onions, celery, cream sauce, puff pastry crust.
More about O'Neill's - SoNo
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Dilly Duck Shop
666 Main Ave., Norwalk
Avg 5
(341 reviews)
Sat. Special -
$19.95
More about The Dilly Duck Shop
