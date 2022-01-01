Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken vegetable soup in Norwalk

Norwalk restaurants
Toast

Norwalk restaurants that serve chicken vegetable soup

Valencia Luncheria

164 Main St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken and Vegetable Soup$7.00
More about Valencia Luncheria
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Leonardo's Pizza

205 Main St\r\nNorwalk, CT 06851, Norwalk

Avg 4.7 (730 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Vegetable Soup$5.50
More about Leonardo's Pizza

