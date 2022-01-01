Chicken wraps in Norwalk
Norwalk restaurants that serve chicken wraps
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Blind Rhino
15 North Main Street, Norwalk
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
breaded chicken breast tossed in buffalo, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, habanero salsa tortilla
|Chicken Caeser Wrap
|$13.00
herb grilled chicken breast, romaine, parmesan, croutons
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tavern on 7
611 Main Ave, Norwalk
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$15.00
Breaded chicken cutlet tossed in a medium spicy buffalo wing sauce, rolled in a flour tortilla with blue cheese dressing, lettuce and tomato served with home cut fries
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Sliced grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, onion, bacon & sun-dried tomato mayonnaise, wrapped in a flour tortilla
La Picante
100 North Water Street, Norwalk
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$10.50
Lettuce, tomato, cheddar & jack cheese, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla.
Valencia Luncheria
164 Main St, Norwalk
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Onions, Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato,Sour Cream