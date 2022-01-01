Chili in Norwalk
More about JB's Deli and Pizza
PIZZA
JB's Deli and Pizza
15 Tierney St, Norwalk
|Small Chili (1/2 lb)
|$5.50
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$5.50
|Large Chili (1 lb)
|$10.99
More about Tavern on 7
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tavern on 7
611 Main Ave, Norwalk
|Thai Chili Wings
|$14.00
Tossed with thai chili sauce, sprinkled with scallions
|Chili Bowl
|$11.00
Mild spicy chili topped with melted cheddar cheese, scallions and a dollop of sour cream, served with chips
More about Leonardo's Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Leonardo's Pizza
205 Main St\r\nNorwalk, CT 06851, Norwalk
|Chili Cheeseburger
|$10.95
CHEESEBURGER WITH
CHEDDAR CHEESE
CHILI
AND GRILLED ONIONS