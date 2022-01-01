Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Norwalk

Norwalk restaurants
Norwalk restaurants that serve chili

JB's Deli and Pizza image

PIZZA

JB's Deli and Pizza

15 Tierney St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Chili (1/2 lb)$5.50
Chili Cheese Dog$5.50
Large Chili (1 lb)$10.99
More about JB's Deli and Pizza
Thai Chili Wings image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tavern on 7

611 Main Ave, Norwalk

Avg 4.4 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Chili Wings$14.00
Tossed with thai chili sauce, sprinkled with scallions
Chili Bowl$11.00
Mild spicy chili topped with melted cheddar cheese, scallions and a dollop of sour cream, served with chips
More about Tavern on 7
Leonardo's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Leonardo's Pizza

205 Main St\r\nNorwalk, CT 06851, Norwalk

Avg 4.7 (730 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheeseburger$10.95
CHEESEBURGER WITH
CHEDDAR CHEESE
CHILI
AND GRILLED ONIONS
More about Leonardo's Pizza
BJ Ryan's Banc House image

 

BJ Ryan's Banc House

16 river st, norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Bowl$6.99
Beef chili, no beans with melted cheddar-jack cheese and tortilla chips
More about BJ Ryan's Banc House

