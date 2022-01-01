Chocolate cake in Norwalk
Norwalk restaurants that serve chocolate cake
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tavern on 7
611 Main Ave, Norwalk
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$10.00
Decadent belgium style chocolate mousse cake topped with chocolate shavings, served with whipped cream
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN
Brasitas
430 Main Ave, Norwalk
|Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
Molten Lava Cake served with Vanilla Ice Cream. Please allow an additional 20 mins for baking.
The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe
101 S Water St, Norwalk
|Flourless Chocolate Cake