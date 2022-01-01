Chocolate cake in Norwalk

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tavern on 7

611 Main Ave, Norwalk

Avg 4.4 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cake$10.00
Decadent belgium style chocolate mousse cake topped with chocolate shavings, served with whipped cream
More about Tavern on 7
Brasitas image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN

Brasitas

430 Main Ave, Norwalk

Avg 4.6 (426 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$10.00
Molten Lava Cake served with Vanilla Ice Cream. Please allow an additional 20 mins for baking.
More about Brasitas
Item pic

 

The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe

101 S Water St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake
More about The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe
Banner pic

 

Valencia Luncheria

164 Main St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about Valencia Luncheria
Classica Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Classica Pizza

190 Main Street, Norwalk

Avg 4.7 (852 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NY Chocolate Cake$5.99
More about Classica Pizza

