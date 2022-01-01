Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Norwalk

Go
Norwalk restaurants
Toast

Norwalk restaurants that serve clams

JB's Deli and Pizza image

PIZZA

JB's Deli and Pizza

15 Tierney St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
SM Clams Casino Pizza$15.00
Clams, Bacon, Onion, Garlic
More about JB's Deli and Pizza
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tavern on 7

611 Main Ave, Norwalk

Avg 4.4 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
New England Clam Chowder$9.00
Chopped clams, bacon, celery, potatoes, onions and carrots in a creamy clam broth sprinkled with scallions
More about Tavern on 7
Classica Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Classica Pizza

190 Main Street, Norwalk

Avg 4.7 (852 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small White Clams$18.99
More about Classica Pizza
MATCH RESTAURANT image

 

MATCH RESTAURANT

98 Washington St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
CLAMS$12.42
Baked Clams bacon & its fat, jalapeño, panko, lime & cocktail
More about MATCH RESTAURANT
The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood image

 

The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood

89 Rowayton Ave, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Linguine Clams$32.00
Linguine / Clams / Red Pepper / Garlic
More about The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood
Leonardo's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Leonardo's Pizza

205 Main St\r\nNorwalk, CT 06851, Norwalk

Avg 4.7 (730 reviews)
Takeout
Linguini Clam Sauce$14.95
CLAMS IN MARINER AND GARLIC (RED)
CLAMS IN GARLIC AND OIL (WHITE)
Clams Oreganata$9.95
Stuff Clams$9.95
More about Leonardo's Pizza
The Spread Sono image

SALADS

The Spread Sono

127 Washington St, Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (122 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Clams & Chorizo$23.00
Mexican sausage, garlic, white wine sauce, French fries, garlic toast
More about The Spread Sono
Item pic

 

BJ Ryan's Banc House

16 river st, norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Littleneck Clams$2.25
More about BJ Ryan's Banc House

Browse other tasty dishes in Norwalk

Chocolate Cake

Chicken Soup

French Fries

Cupcakes

Croissants

Chicken Sandwiches

Antipasto Salad

Lobsters

Map

More near Norwalk to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston