Clams in Norwalk
Norwalk restaurants that serve clams
PIZZA
JB's Deli and Pizza
15 Tierney St, Norwalk
|SM Clams Casino Pizza
|$15.00
Clams, Bacon, Onion, Garlic
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tavern on 7
611 Main Ave, Norwalk
|New England Clam Chowder
|$9.00
Chopped clams, bacon, celery, potatoes, onions and carrots in a creamy clam broth sprinkled with scallions
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Classica Pizza
190 Main Street, Norwalk
|Small White Clams
|$18.99
MATCH RESTAURANT
98 Washington St, Norwalk
|CLAMS
|$12.42
Baked Clams bacon & its fat, jalapeño, panko, lime & cocktail
The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood
89 Rowayton Ave, Norwalk
|Linguine Clams
|$32.00
Linguine / Clams / Red Pepper / Garlic
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Leonardo's Pizza
205 Main St\r\nNorwalk, CT 06851, Norwalk
|Linguini Clam Sauce
|$14.95
CLAMS IN MARINER AND GARLIC (RED)
CLAMS IN GARLIC AND OIL (WHITE)
|Clams Oreganata
|$9.95
|Stuff Clams
|$9.95
SALADS
The Spread Sono
127 Washington St, Norwalk
|Clams & Chorizo
|$23.00
Mexican sausage, garlic, white wine sauce, French fries, garlic toast