Cobb salad in Norwalk

Go
Norwalk restaurants
Toast

Norwalk restaurants that serve cobb salad

The Blind Rhino image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Rhino

15 North Main Street, Norwalk

Avg 4.3 (407 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$16.00
herb grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese, apple, hard-boiled egg, tomato, honey chipotle vinaigrette
More about The Blind Rhino
JB's Deli and Pizza image

PIZZA

JB's Deli and Pizza

15 Tierney St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Cobb Salad$11.00
Small Cobb Salad$9.00
More about JB's Deli and Pizza
Item pic

 

La Picante

100 North Water Street, Norwalk

Avg 4.6 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Cobb Salad$17.00
Avocado, grape tomato, boiled egg, romaine hearts, bacon, gorgonzola, ranch dressing
More about La Picante
Item pic

GRILL

O'Neill's

93 N MAIN ST, Norwalk

Avg 4.6 (965 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad Pizza$12.99
Personal size pizza with our chop chop cobb salad.
Cobb Salad$13.99
Chopped mixed greens, corn, crispy bacon, tomato, onion, avocado, and black olives.
More about O'Neill's
Classica Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Classica Pizza

190 Main Street, Norwalk

Avg 4.7 (852 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$13.99
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Gorgonzola, Egg, Avocado, Roasted Red Pepper, Onions, Tomatoes and Balsamic
More about Classica Pizza
The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood image

 

The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood

89 Rowayton Ave, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Cobb Salad$28.00
3 Shrimp, avocado, onion, gorgonzola, bacon, tomato, corn, creamy herb dressing
More about The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood
Leonardo's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Leonardo's Pizza

205 Main St\r\nNorwalk, CT 06851, Norwalk

Avg 4.7 (730 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$14.95
More about Leonardo's Pizza
Item pic

 

El Segundo Sono

3 N Water St, Norwalk

Avg 4 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$16.00
romaine, grilled chicken, gorgonzola, hard-boiled egg, crispy bacon, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, ranch dressing
More about El Segundo Sono
Item pic

 

800 Connecticut

800 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Loaded Cobb Salad$7.95
chopped romaine / hard boiled egg / bleu cheese / cherry tomatoes / shredded carrots / crumbled bacon / balsamic dressing
More about 800 Connecticut

