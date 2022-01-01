Cobb salad in Norwalk
Norwalk restaurants that serve cobb salad
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Blind Rhino
15 North Main Street, Norwalk
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
herb grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese, apple, hard-boiled egg, tomato, honey chipotle vinaigrette
PIZZA
JB's Deli and Pizza
15 Tierney St, Norwalk
|Large Cobb Salad
|$11.00
|Small Cobb Salad
|$9.00
La Picante
100 North Water Street, Norwalk
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Avocado, grape tomato, boiled egg, romaine hearts, bacon, gorgonzola, ranch dressing
GRILL
O'Neill's
93 N MAIN ST, Norwalk
|Cobb Salad Pizza
|$12.99
Personal size pizza with our chop chop cobb salad.
|Cobb Salad
|$13.99
Chopped mixed greens, corn, crispy bacon, tomato, onion, avocado, and black olives.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Classica Pizza
190 Main Street, Norwalk
|Cobb Salad
|$13.99
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Gorgonzola, Egg, Avocado, Roasted Red Pepper, Onions, Tomatoes and Balsamic
The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood
89 Rowayton Ave, Norwalk
|Shrimp Cobb Salad
|$28.00
3 Shrimp, avocado, onion, gorgonzola, bacon, tomato, corn, creamy herb dressing
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Leonardo's Pizza
205 Main St\r\nNorwalk, CT 06851, Norwalk
|Cobb Salad
|$14.95
El Segundo Sono
3 N Water St, Norwalk
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
romaine, grilled chicken, gorgonzola, hard-boiled egg, crispy bacon, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, ranch dressing
800 Connecticut
800 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk
|Loaded Cobb Salad
|$7.95
chopped romaine / hard boiled egg / bleu cheese / cherry tomatoes / shredded carrots / crumbled bacon / balsamic dressing