Crispy chicken in Norwalk

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tavern on 7
611 Main Ave, Norwalk
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$11.00
Three flour tortillas filled with chopped crispy chicken topped with avocado and ranch dressing served with home cut fries
La Picante
100 North Water Street, Norwalk
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.75
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Tzatziki Sauce, Brioche Bun.
|Crispy Chicken Taco
Panko crusted, chipotle mayo, pico de gello.
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$9.95
Lettuce, tomato, cheddar & jack cheese, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla.