Crispy chicken in Norwalk

Go
Norwalk restaurants
Toast

Norwalk restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Crispy Chicken Tacos image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tavern on 7

611 Main Ave, Norwalk

Avg 4.4 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Tacos$11.00
Three flour tortillas filled with chopped crispy chicken topped with avocado and ranch dressing served with home cut fries
More about Tavern on 7
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

La Picante

100 North Water Street, Norwalk

Avg 4.6 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.75
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Tzatziki Sauce, Brioche Bun.
Crispy Chicken Taco
Panko crusted, chipotle mayo, pico de gello.
Crispy Chicken Wrap$9.95
Lettuce, tomato, cheddar & jack cheese, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla.
More about La Picante

Browse other tasty dishes in Norwalk

Chicken Salad

Tostadas

Boneless Wings

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Lobsters

Croissants

Nachos

Quesadillas

Map

More near Norwalk to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston