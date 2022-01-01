Croissants in Norwalk

Go
Norwalk restaurants
Toast

Norwalk restaurants that serve croissants

Croissant image

 

The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe

101 S Water St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant$3.50
Almond Croissants$5.50
More about The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe
Egg Croissant image

 

The Norwalk Art Space Cafe

455 West Avenue, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Croissant$14.00
spinach, gruyere
More about The Norwalk Art Space Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Norwalk

Mac And Cheese

Boneless Wings

Fajitas

Hummus

Crispy Chicken

Tostadas

Crispy Tacos

Garlic Knots

Map

More near Norwalk to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston