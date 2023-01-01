Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Norwalk

Go
Norwalk restaurants
Toast

Norwalk restaurants that serve cucumber salad

The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood image

 

The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood

89 Rowayton Ave, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cucumber Salad$12.00
More about The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood
Item pic

SALADS

The Spread Restaurant SoNo

127 Washington St, Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (122 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cucumber Salad$11.00
shallots | dill | Greek yogurt | lemon juice
More about The Spread Restaurant SoNo

Browse other tasty dishes in Norwalk

Corned Beef And Cabbage

Flan

Cupcakes

Po Boy

Hot Chocolate

Salmon

Apple Salad

Peanut Butter Cookies

Map

More near Norwalk to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2081 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (601 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston