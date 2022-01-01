Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cupcakes in
Norwalk
/
Norwalk
/
Cupcakes
Norwalk restaurants that serve cupcakes
The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe
101 S Water St, Norwalk
No reviews yet
Chocolate Rose Cupcake
$4.00
Vanilla Rose Cupcake
$4.00
More about The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe
Mr Frostys Ice Cream
6 1st street, Norwalk
No reviews yet
Cupcake Batter Shake
Vanilla custard, rainbow sprinkles, cupcake batter
More about Mr Frostys Ice Cream
Browse other tasty dishes in Norwalk
Garden Salad
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Gnocchi
Bruschetta
Pretzels
Mussels
Chicken Salad
Bacon Cheeseburgers
More near Norwalk to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(64 restaurants)
Westport
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Greenwich
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Ridgefield
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1571 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(623 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(510 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston