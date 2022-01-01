Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in Norwalk

Go
Norwalk restaurants
Toast

Norwalk restaurants that serve cupcakes

The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe image

 

The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe

101 S Water St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Rose Cupcake$4.00
Vanilla Rose Cupcake$4.00
More about The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe
Item pic

 

Mr Frostys Ice Cream

6 1st street, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cupcake Batter Shake
Vanilla custard, rainbow sprinkles, cupcake batter
More about Mr Frostys Ice Cream

Browse other tasty dishes in Norwalk

Garden Salad

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Gnocchi

Bruschetta

Pretzels

Mussels

Chicken Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Norwalk to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston