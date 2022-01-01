Curry in Norwalk
Norwalk restaurants that serve curry
More about Brasitas
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN
Brasitas
430 Main Ave, Norwalk
|Chicken Curry
|$26.00
Sauteed Chicken in a Coconut Curry Sauce, Shaved Celery, Raisins. Yellow Jasmine Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains. *Vegetarian Option Available
|Chicken Curry
|$16.00
Sauteed Chicken in a Coconut Curry Sauce, Celery, Raisins, Yellow Jasmine Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains *Vegetarian Option Available
|Vegetarian Curry
|$24.00
Sauteed Mixed Vegetables, Shaved Celery, Raisins in a Coconut Curry Sauce. Served with Yellow Jasmine Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains
More about O'Neill's
GRILL
O'Neill's
93 N MAIN ST, Norwalk
|Chicken Curry
|$17.99
Strips of all natural chicken breast, carrots, peas, onion, sweet corn, peppers in a mild curry sauce over rice.
|Curry Sauce
|$4.50
More about The Spread Sono
SALADS
The Spread Sono
127 Washington St, Norwalk
|Curry Mussels
|$22.00
red curry | cilantro | coconut milk | sesame seeds | garlic toast
More about 800 Connecticut
800 Connecticut
800 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk
|Curried Chicken Salad
|$7.95
Curry/ Honey Crisp Apples/ Cilantro/ Arugula/ Toasted Ciabatta Roll