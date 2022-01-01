Curry in Norwalk

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brasitas image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN

Brasitas

430 Main Ave, Norwalk

Avg 4.6 (426 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry$26.00
Sauteed Chicken in a Coconut Curry Sauce, Shaved Celery, Raisins. Yellow Jasmine Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains. *Vegetarian Option Available
Chicken Curry$16.00
Sauteed Chicken in a Coconut Curry Sauce, Celery, Raisins, Yellow Jasmine Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains *Vegetarian Option Available
Vegetarian Curry$24.00
Sauteed Mixed Vegetables, Shaved Celery, Raisins in a Coconut Curry Sauce. Served with Yellow Jasmine Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains
48efb1f8-3589-40de-bfa3-6e7e156b771b image

GRILL

O'Neill's

93 N MAIN ST, Norwalk

Avg 4.6 (965 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry$17.99
Strips of all natural chicken breast, carrots, peas, onion, sweet corn, peppers in a mild curry sauce over rice.
Curry Sauce$4.50
Item pic

SALADS

The Spread Sono

127 Washington St, Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (122 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Mussels$22.00
red curry | cilantro | coconut milk | sesame seeds | garlic toast
Item pic

 

800 Connecticut

800 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curried Chicken Salad$7.95
Curry/ Honey Crisp Apples/ Cilantro/ Arugula/ Toasted Ciabatta Roll
