Egg salad sandwiches in
Norwalk
/
Norwalk
/
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Norwalk restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
PIZZA
JB's Deli and Pizza
15 Tierney St, Norwalk
No reviews yet
EGG SALAD
$6.50
More about JB's Deli and Pizza
BJ Ryan's Banc House
16 river st, norwalk
No reviews yet
Spinach, Bacon & Double Egg Salad
$12.99
Baby spinach, chopped bacon, sliced egg, a “sunny side up” egg and warm bacon vinaigrette
More about BJ Ryan's Banc House
