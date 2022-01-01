Fish and chips in
Norwalk
/
Norwalk
/
Fish And Chips
Norwalk restaurants that serve fish and chips
GRILL
O'Neill's
93 N MAIN ST, Norwalk
Avg 4.6
(965 reviews)
1/2 Fish & chips
$9.99
More about O'Neill's
The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood
89 Rowayton Ave, Norwalk
No reviews yet
Fish N Chips
$26.00
Fried Cod With French Fries and Coleslaw
More about The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood
Browse other tasty dishes in Norwalk
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Lobster Rolls
Steak Frites
Egg Rolls
Fajitas
Steak Sandwiches
Mac And Cheese
Lobsters
More near Norwalk to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Westport
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Greenwich
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Ridgefield
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(821 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(484 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(165 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston