Fudge in
Norwalk
/
Norwalk
/
Fudge
Norwalk restaurants that serve fudge
PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BJ Ryan's
57 Main St, Norwalk
Avg 4.4
(869 reviews)
Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae
$6.99
Vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & hot fudge drizzle
More about BJ Ryan's
The Art Space Cafe
455 West Avenue, Norwalk
No reviews yet
Chocolate Fudge Cookie
$4.00
More about The Art Space Cafe
