Garden salad in
Norwalk
/
Norwalk
/
Garden Salad
Norwalk restaurants that serve garden salad
PIZZA
JB's Deli and Pizza
15 Tierney St, Norwalk
No reviews yet
Small Garden Salad
$8.00
Large Garden Salad
$8.00
More about JB's Deli and Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Leonardo's Pizza
205 Main St\r\nNorwalk, CT 06851, Norwalk
Avg 4.7
(730 reviews)
Garden Salad
$4.50
More about Leonardo's Pizza
