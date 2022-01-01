Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Norwalk

Go
Norwalk restaurants
Toast

Norwalk restaurants that serve garlic bread

JB's Deli and Pizza image

PIZZA

JB's Deli and Pizza

15 Tierney St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$3.25
Garlic Bread w/Cheese$4.25
More about JB's Deli and Pizza
BJ Ryan's image

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BJ Ryan's

57 Main St, Norwalk

Avg 4.4 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Garlic Bread$3.99
With marinara sauce
More about BJ Ryan's
Garlic Bread W/ Mozzarella image

 

IL Posto

122 Washington Street, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Garlic Bread W/ Mozzarella$8.00
More about IL Posto
Classica Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Classica Pizza

190 Main Street, Norwalk

Avg 4.7 (852 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread$3.99
More about Classica Pizza
MATCH RESTAURANT image

 

MATCH RESTAURANT

98 Washington St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
GARLIC BREAD$6.21
Garlic Bread red wine butter & whipped ricotta
More about MATCH RESTAURANT
Leonardo's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Leonardo's Pizza

205 Main St\r\nNorwalk, CT 06851, Norwalk

Avg 4.7 (730 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$2.50
More about Leonardo's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Norwalk

Peanut Butter Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Crab Cakes

Philly Cheesesteaks

Pancakes

Chai Lattes

Chicken Pizza

Kale Salad

Map

More near Norwalk to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston