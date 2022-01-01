Gnocchi in Norwalk
Norwalk restaurants that serve gnocchi
More about Bruxelles Brasserie
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bruxelles Brasserie
63 N Main St, Norwalk
|*Acorn Squash Gnocchi
|$26.00
v House Made Gnocchi, Brown Butter, Sage, Shaved Parmesan
More about MATCH RESTAURANT
MATCH RESTAURANT
98 Washington St, Norwalk
|FULL GNOCCHI
|$30.98
FULL ORDER Gnocchi Bolognese herbed ricotta dumplings tossed in a the classic ragu of beef, pork, veal, soffritto, crushed tomato & chili flake, topped with chilled ricotta, basil & tons of Reggiano\t
|HALF GNOCCHI
|$16.64
HALF ORDER Gnocchi Bolognese herbed ricotta dumplings tossed in a the classic ragu of beef, pork, veal, soffritto, crushed tomato & chili flake, topped with chilled ricotta, basil & tons of Reggiano\t