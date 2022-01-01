Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Norwalk

Norwalk restaurants
Norwalk restaurants that serve gnocchi

Bruxelles Brasserie image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bruxelles Brasserie

63 N Main St, Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (540 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
*Acorn Squash Gnocchi$26.00
v House Made Gnocchi, Brown Butter, Sage, Shaved Parmesan
More about Bruxelles Brasserie
MATCH RESTAURANT image

 

MATCH RESTAURANT

98 Washington St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
FULL GNOCCHI$30.98
FULL ORDER Gnocchi Bolognese herbed ricotta dumplings tossed in a the classic ragu of beef, pork, veal, soffritto, crushed tomato & chili flake, topped with chilled ricotta, basil & tons of Reggiano\t
HALF GNOCCHI$16.64
HALF ORDER Gnocchi Bolognese herbed ricotta dumplings tossed in a the classic ragu of beef, pork, veal, soffritto, crushed tomato & chili flake, topped with chilled ricotta, basil & tons of Reggiano\t
More about MATCH RESTAURANT
Veal Ricotta Gnocchi image

SALADS

The Spread Sono

127 Washington St, Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (122 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wild Mushroom Gnocchi$19.00
wild mushrooms & gruyere | sage veloute
Veal Ricotta Gnocchi$22.00
braised veal | sage veloute
More about The Spread Sono

