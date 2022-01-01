Grilled chicken in Norwalk
Norwalk restaurants that serve grilled chicken
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Blind Rhino
15 North Main Street, Norwalk
|Grilled Chicken Burrata Sandwich
|$14.00
pesto, lettuce, tomato, foccacia
PIZZA
JB's Deli and Pizza
15 Tierney St, Norwalk
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$8.50
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, L&T, Mayo
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tavern on 7
611 Main Ave, Norwalk
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Sliced grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, onion, bacon & sun-dried tomato mayonnaise, wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Kids Grilled Chicken Dish
|$9.00
Grilled chicken breast served with home cut fries or sautéed vegetables
Soul de Cuba Cafe
100 N. Water Street K340, Norwalk
|Mojo Grilled Chicken bowl
|$16.00
Mojo marinated grilled chicken served with rice & black beans
Valencia Luncheria
164 Main St, Norwalk
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.00
White Beans, Tomatoes, Corn, Avocado,Cucumber, Ranch Dressing
The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood
89 Rowayton Ave, Norwalk
|Grilled Chicken BLT
|$20.00
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Lemon Aioli, Sourdough Bread