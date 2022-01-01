Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Norwalk

Norwalk restaurants
Norwalk restaurants that serve grilled chicken

The Blind Rhino image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Rhino

15 North Main Street, Norwalk

Avg 4.3 (407 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Burrata Sandwich$14.00
pesto, lettuce, tomato, foccacia
More about The Blind Rhino
JB's Deli and Pizza image

PIZZA

JB's Deli and Pizza

15 Tierney St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Club$8.50
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, L&T, Mayo
More about JB's Deli and Pizza
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tavern on 7

611 Main Ave, Norwalk

Avg 4.4 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Wrap$13.00
Sliced grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, onion, bacon & sun-dried tomato mayonnaise, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Kids Grilled Chicken Dish$9.00
Grilled chicken breast served with home cut fries or sautéed vegetables
More about Tavern on 7
Mojo Grilled Chicken bowl image

 

Soul de Cuba Cafe

100 N. Water Street K340, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mojo Grilled Chicken bowl$16.00
Mojo marinated grilled chicken served with rice & black beans
More about Soul de Cuba Cafe
Banner pic

 

Valencia Luncheria

164 Main St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
White Beans, Tomatoes, Corn, Avocado,Cucumber, Ranch Dressing
More about Valencia Luncheria
The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood image

 

The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood

89 Rowayton Ave, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken BLT$20.00
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Lemon Aioli, Sourdough Bread
More about The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood
Leonardo's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Leonardo's Pizza

205 Main St\r\nNorwalk, CT 06851, Norwalk

Avg 4.7 (730 reviews)
Takeout
Side Grilled Chicken$6.50
Grilled Chicken & Avocado Salad$7.95
Grilled Chicken, shrimp & avocado$14.95
More about Leonardo's Pizza

