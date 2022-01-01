Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Ham sandwiches in
Norwalk
/
Norwalk
/
Ham Sandwiches
Norwalk restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
PIZZA
JB's Deli and Pizza
15 Tierney St, Norwalk
No reviews yet
Ham & Egg Sandwich
$4.00
Ham Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$4.50
More about JB's Deli and Pizza
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Dilly Duck Shop
666 Main Ave., Norwalk
Avg 5
(341 reviews)
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
$10.50
More about The Dilly Duck Shop
