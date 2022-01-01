Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ham sandwiches in Norwalk

Go
Norwalk restaurants
Toast

Norwalk restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

JB's Deli and Pizza image

PIZZA

JB's Deli and Pizza

15 Tierney St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham & Egg Sandwich$4.00
Ham Egg & Cheese Sandwich$4.50
More about JB's Deli and Pizza
The Dilly Duck Shop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Dilly Duck Shop

666 Main Ave., Norwalk

Avg 5 (341 reviews)
Takeout
Ham & Cheese Sandwich$10.50
More about The Dilly Duck Shop

