Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Home fries in
Norwalk
/
Norwalk
/
Home Fries
Norwalk restaurants that serve home fries
PIZZA
JB's Deli and Pizza
15 Tierney St, Norwalk
No reviews yet
Side Of Home Fries
$3.85
More about JB's Deli and Pizza
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tavern on 7
611 Main Ave, Norwalk
Avg 4.4
(163 reviews)
Side of Home Cut Fries
$4.00
More about Tavern on 7
Browse other tasty dishes in Norwalk
White Pizza
Mac And Cheese
Rigatoni
Banana Pudding
Calamari
Arugula Salad
Mahi Mahi
Pies
More near Norwalk to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(64 restaurants)
Westport
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Greenwich
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Ridgefield
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1571 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(623 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(510 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston