Hot chocolate in
Norwalk
/
Norwalk
/
Hot Chocolate
Norwalk restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Valencia Luncheria
164 Main St, Norwalk
No reviews yet
Venezuelan Hot Caramel Chocolate
$6.00
Frozen Hot Chocolate
$8.50
Venezuelan Hot Chocolate
$5.00
More about Valencia Luncheria
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Dilly Duck Shop
666 Main Ave., Norwalk
Avg 5
(341 reviews)
Honey Hot Chocolate - Lrg
$4.75
More about The Dilly Duck Shop
