Leche cake in Norwalk

Norwalk restaurants
Norwalk restaurants that serve leche cake

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tavern on 7

611 Main Ave, Norwalk

Avg 4.4 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tres Leche Cake$10.00
Tavern made sponge cake soaked with three types of milk
More about Tavern on 7
Evarito's To Go

16 North Main Street, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TRES LECHES CAKE$8.00
horchata cream, strawberry sauce
More about Evarito's To Go

