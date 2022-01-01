Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nigiri in Norwalk

Go
Norwalk restaurants
Toast

Norwalk restaurants that serve nigiri

BG pic

 

Sails American Grill - 148 Rowayton Avenue

148 Rowayton Avenue, Rowayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nigiri Hamachi$5.00
Yellowtail
Nigiri-Sake$5.00
Salmon
More about Sails American Grill - 148 Rowayton Avenue
The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood image

 

The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood

89 Rowayton Ave, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nigiri Combo$25.00
More about The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood

Browse other tasty dishes in Norwalk

Hummus

Ham Sandwiches

Short Ribs

Mac And Cheese

Nachos

Scallops

Pancakes

Brownie Sundaes

Map

More near Norwalk to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1852 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (729 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (574 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston