Pancakes in Norwalk
Norwalk restaurants that serve pancakes
More about JB's Deli and Pizza
PIZZA
JB's Deli and Pizza
15 Tierney St, Norwalk
|Short Stack Pancakes
|$6.00
|Short Stack Pancakes With Meat
|$7.00
More about Aromas Peruvian Cuisine
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Aromas Peruvian Cuisine
235 Main Avenue, Norwalk
|3 PANCAKES
|$5.00
More about Valencia Luncheria
Valencia Luncheria
164 Main St, Norwalk
|Bananarama Pancakes
|$9.00
Buttermilk Pancakes
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$9.00
Stack of Three with Isla Bonita Fruit Salad and Maple Syrup