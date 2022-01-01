Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Norwalk

Go
Norwalk restaurants
Toast

Norwalk restaurants that serve pancakes

JB's Deli and Pizza image

PIZZA

JB's Deli and Pizza

15 Tierney St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Stack Pancakes$6.00
Short Stack Pancakes With Meat$7.00
More about JB's Deli and Pizza
Aromas Peruvian Cuisine image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Aromas Peruvian Cuisine

235 Main Avenue, Norwalk

Avg 4.1 (256 reviews)
Takeout
3 PANCAKES$5.00
More about Aromas Peruvian Cuisine
Banner pic

 

Valencia Luncheria

164 Main St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bananarama Pancakes$9.00
Buttermilk Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes$9.00
Stack of Three with Isla Bonita Fruit Salad and Maple Syrup
More about Valencia Luncheria
Item pic

 

El Segundo Sono

3 N Water St, Norwalk

Avg 4 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Pancakes$14.00
fried chicken, purple coleslaw,
chipotle-maple aioli, French fries
Scallion Pancake$7.50
served with ginger soy dipping sauce
More about El Segundo Sono

Browse other tasty dishes in Norwalk

Pork Chops

Chicken Pizza

Lasagna

Bread Pudding

Hash Browns

Egg Rolls

Gnocchi

Flan

Map

More near Norwalk to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston