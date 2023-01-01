Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peking duck in Norwalk

Norwalk restaurants
Norwalk restaurants that serve peking duck

La Picante

100 North Water Street, Norwalk

Avg 4.6 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Peking Duck Tacos (2)$16.00
Hoisin sauce, shaved scallions.
More about La Picante
Match Restaurant

98 Washington St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
PEKING DUCK KIT - HEAT AT HOME - 12-5pm P/U ****IGNORE THE SYSTEM PICK UP TIME$0.00
PICK UP AT MATCH SONO ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24 FROM 12PM-5PM ONLY! Slow Roasted Peking Style Duck - Heat and slice duck at home, heat pancakes & buns, spoon sauce into middle, add duck, scallions & cucumbers. Served with a Ginger-Herb Salad & Steamed Rice!
More about Match Restaurant

