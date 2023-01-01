Peking duck in Norwalk
Norwalk restaurants that serve peking duck
More about La Picante
La Picante
100 North Water Street, Norwalk
|Peking Duck Tacos (2)
|$16.00
Hoisin sauce, shaved scallions.
More about Match Restaurant
Match Restaurant
98 Washington St, Norwalk
|PEKING DUCK KIT - HEAT AT HOME - 12-5pm P/U ****IGNORE THE SYSTEM PICK UP TIME
|$0.00
PICK UP AT MATCH SONO ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24 FROM 12PM-5PM ONLY! Slow Roasted Peking Style Duck - Heat and slice duck at home, heat pancakes & buns, spoon sauce into middle, add duck, scallions & cucumbers. Served with a Ginger-Herb Salad & Steamed Rice!