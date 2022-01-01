Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Norwalk

Norwalk restaurants
Toast

Norwalk restaurants that serve penne

JB's Deli and Pizza image

PIZZA

JB's Deli and Pizza

15 Tierney St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne$9.99
More about JB's Deli and Pizza
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tavern on 7

611 Main Ave, Norwalk

Avg 4.4 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Penne Sausage & Broccoli-Rabe$19.00
Sautéed broccoli-rabe with sweet & hot Italian sausage with in a garlic-white wine sauce and chili pepper flakes
Kids Penne$9.00
Penne pasta tossed with tomato sauce or butter sauce.
Penne Vodka with Chicken$20.00
Chopped and sauteed chicken breast, Applewood smoked bacon and onion in a vodka tomato cream sauce served over penne pasta sprinkled with parmesan cheese
More about Tavern on 7
Item pic

GRILL

O'Neill's

93 N MAIN ST, Norwalk

Avg 4.6 (965 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Penne a la Vodka$16.99
Served with your choice of chicken or shrimp with mushrooms and finished with parmesan cheese.
More about O'Neill's
Penne Alla Vodka image

 

IL Posto

122 Washington Street, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Penne Alla Vodka$17.00
House made vodka sauce over Penne.
More about IL Posto
Classica Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Classica Pizza

190 Main Street, Norwalk

Avg 4.7 (852 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Penne Vodka$45.00
Penne Vodka
More about Classica Pizza
Leonardo's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Leonardo's Pizza

205 Main St\r\nNorwalk, CT 06851, Norwalk

Avg 4.7 (730 reviews)
Takeout
Penne Al Pesto$13.95
PASTA WITH HOMEMADE PESTO SAUCE
Penne and Butter$7.95
Penne Alla Vodka$13.99
PROSCIUTTO, ONIONS AND VODKA SAUCE
More about Leonardo's Pizza
Main pic

 

Mama Bella's

19 N water street, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Penne Alla Vodka$14.00
Prosciutto, cream, tomato, parmesan
More about Mama Bella's

