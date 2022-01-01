Penne in Norwalk
Tavern on 7
611 Main Ave, Norwalk
|Penne Sausage & Broccoli-Rabe
|$19.00
Sautéed broccoli-rabe with sweet & hot Italian sausage with in a garlic-white wine sauce and chili pepper flakes
|Kids Penne
|$9.00
Penne pasta tossed with tomato sauce or butter sauce.
|Penne Vodka with Chicken
|$20.00
Chopped and sauteed chicken breast, Applewood smoked bacon and onion in a vodka tomato cream sauce served over penne pasta sprinkled with parmesan cheese
O'Neill's
93 N MAIN ST, Norwalk
|Penne a la Vodka
|$16.99
Served with your choice of chicken or shrimp with mushrooms and finished with parmesan cheese.
IL Posto
122 Washington Street, Norwalk
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$17.00
House made vodka sauce over Penne.
Classica Pizza
190 Main Street, Norwalk
|Penne Vodka
|$45.00
|Penne Vodka
Leonardo's Pizza
205 Main St\r\nNorwalk, CT 06851, Norwalk
|Penne Al Pesto
|$13.95
PASTA WITH HOMEMADE PESTO SAUCE
|Penne and Butter
|$7.95
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$13.99
PROSCIUTTO, ONIONS AND VODKA SAUCE