Philly rolls in Norwalk

Norwalk restaurants
Norwalk restaurants that serve philly rolls

PIZZA

JB's Deli and Pizza

15 Tierney St, Norwalk

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$8.99
Neaz Bar & Restaurant

60 North Main St, Norwalk

Philly Egg Rolls$11.00
Shaved steak, peppers & onion. served with chipotle mayo
