Quiche in Norwalk

Norwalk restaurants
Norwalk restaurants that serve quiche

The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe image

 

The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe

101 S Water St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Tart Quiche 10"$24.00
Quiche Lorraine 10"$24.00
Asparagus & Swiss Quiche - 10"$24.00
More about The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe
Item pic

 

Mercantile at GrayBarns

193 Perry Ave, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quiche Lorraine$10.00
(gf) Jamon, Bacon, Comte, Onions, Garlic, Herbs. Comes with spring mix and Balsamic Banyuls Vinaigrette.
Quiche Lorraine, Full Pie (GF)$40.00
Jamon, Bacon, Comte, Onions, Garlic, Herbs. Comes with spring mix and Balsamic Banyuls Vinaigrette.
Quiche Quattro Fromage, Full Pie (GF)$40.00
Comte, Parmesan, Pecorino, Edam. Comes with spring mix and balsamic banyuls vinaigrette.
More about Mercantile at GrayBarns
The Dilly Duck Shop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Dilly Duck Shop

666 Main Ave., Norwalk

Avg 5 (341 reviews)
Takeout
Quiche - Fig & Brie$15.95
Quiche - Apple & Cheddar$15.95
More about The Dilly Duck Shop

