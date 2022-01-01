Shrimp tacos in Norwalk
Norwalk restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tavern on 7
611 Main Ave, Norwalk
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Three flour tortillas filled with baby shrimp, topped with minced Vidalia onion, cilantro and fresh lime served with home cut fries
La Picante
100 North Water Street, Norwalk
|Shrimp Picante Taco
|$6.00
Pico de gallo, shredded lettuce ,avocado mayo
The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood
89 Rowayton Ave, Norwalk
|Shrimp Tacos
|$24.00
Black bean & Corn Salsa / Pico De Gallo / Baja Sauce / Avocado