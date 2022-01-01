Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Norwalk

Norwalk restaurants
Norwalk restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tavern on 7

611 Main Ave, Norwalk

Avg 4.4 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Three flour tortillas filled with baby shrimp, topped with minced Vidalia onion, cilantro and fresh lime served with home cut fries
More about Tavern on 7
Item pic

 

La Picante

100 North Water Street, Norwalk

Avg 4.6 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Picante Taco$6.00
Pico de gallo, shredded lettuce ,avocado mayo
More about La Picante
The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood image

 

The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood

89 Rowayton Ave, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$24.00
Black bean & Corn Salsa / Pico De Gallo / Baja Sauce / Avocado
More about The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood
Fried Shrimp Taco image

 

El Segundo Sono

3 N Water St, Norwalk

Avg 4 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Shrimp Taco$4.50
tempura battered and fried shrimp with purple cabbage, unagi sauce and chipotle cream
More about El Segundo Sono

