Spinach salad in Norwalk

Norwalk restaurants
Toast

Norwalk restaurants that serve spinach salad

Item pic

 

La Picante

100 North Water Street, Norwalk

Avg 4.6 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Spinach Salad$13.00
Sun dried cranberries , candied walnuts, granny smith apple, Sherry Dijon vinaigrette, feta cheese
More about La Picante
BJ Ryan's image

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BJ Ryan's

57 Main St, Norwalk

Avg 4.4 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baby Spinach Salad$11.95
Goat cheese crouton, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, hard-boiled egg, oil & red wine vinegar
More about BJ Ryan's
BJ Ryan's Banc House image

 

BJ Ryan's Banc House

16 river st, norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach, Bacon & Double Egg Salad$12.99
Baby spinach, chopped bacon, sliced egg, a “sunny side up” egg and warm bacon vinaigrette
More about BJ Ryan's Banc House
Item pic

 

800 Connecticut

800 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$8.50
baby spinach / Toasted Almonds/ Bacon/ Honey Crisp Apples/Bacon/ Blue Cheese/ Balsamic
More about 800 Connecticut

