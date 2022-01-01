Spinach salad in Norwalk
Norwalk restaurants that serve spinach salad
La Picante
100 North Water Street, Norwalk
|Apple Spinach Salad
|$13.00
Sun dried cranberries , candied walnuts, granny smith apple, Sherry Dijon vinaigrette, feta cheese
BJ Ryan's
57 Main St, Norwalk
|Baby Spinach Salad
|$11.95
Goat cheese crouton, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, hard-boiled egg, oil & red wine vinegar
BJ Ryan's Banc House
16 river st, norwalk
|Spinach, Bacon & Double Egg Salad
|$12.99
Baby spinach, chopped bacon, sliced egg, a “sunny side up” egg and warm bacon vinaigrette
800 Connecticut
800 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk
|Spinach Salad
|$8.50
baby spinach / Toasted Almonds/ Bacon/ Honey Crisp Apples/Bacon/ Blue Cheese/ Balsamic