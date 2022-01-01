Steak fajitas in Norwalk
Norwalk restaurants that serve steak fajitas
More about The Blind Rhino
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Blind Rhino
15 North Main Street, Norwalk
|Steak Fajita Wrap
|$14.00
sauteed steak, peppers, onions, roasted poblano cheese sauce, garlic & herb wrap
More about Evarito's Mexican Kitchen & Bar
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Evarito's Mexican Kitchen & Bar
16 N Main St, Norwalk
|Steak Fajitas
|$24.00
uniquely prepared on our wood fired grill, served with hand pressed tortillas made from fresh corn masa, marinated flank steak, grilled market vegetables, cilantro crema, salsa roja, rice & beans