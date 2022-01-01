Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Norwalk

Norwalk restaurants
Norwalk restaurants that serve steak fajitas

The Blind Rhino image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Rhino

15 North Main Street, Norwalk

Avg 4.3 (407 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajita Wrap$14.00
sauteed steak, peppers, onions, roasted poblano cheese sauce, garlic & herb wrap
More about The Blind Rhino
Evarito's Mexican Kitchen & Bar image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Evarito's Mexican Kitchen & Bar

16 N Main St, Norwalk

Avg 4.3 (380 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Fajitas$24.00
uniquely prepared on our wood fired grill, served with hand pressed tortillas made from fresh corn masa, marinated flank steak, grilled market vegetables, cilantro crema, salsa roja, rice & beans
More about Evarito's Mexican Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Evarito's To Go

16 North Main Street, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Fajitas$26.00
uniquely prepared on our wood fired grill, served with hand pressed tortillas made from fresh corn masa, marinated flank steak, grilled market vegetables, cilantro crema, salsa roja, rice & beans
More about Evarito's To Go

