Sundaes in Norwalk

Norwalk restaurants
Norwalk restaurants that serve sundaes

BJ Ryan's image

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BJ Ryan's

57 Main St, Norwalk

Avg 4.4 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae$6.99
Vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & hot fudge drizzle
More about BJ Ryan's
Item pic

 

Mr Frostys Ice Cream

6 1st street, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Brownie Sundae (Online)$6.95
Warm brownie, topped with your choice of ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, cookie crunch, and a cherry!
Cookie Sundae (Online)$6.95
A warm cookie, topped with your choice of ice cream, sundae topping, whipped cream, and a cherry!
Sundae Side
More about Mr Frostys Ice Cream
Item pic

 

El Segundo Sono

3 N Water St, Norwalk

Avg 4 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Churro Sundae Swirl$9.00
vanilla & chocolate soft serve, pecans, dulce de leche
More about El Segundo Sono
BJ Ryan's Banc House image

 

BJ Ryan's Banc House

16 river st, norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brownie Sundae$6.99
Chocolate fudge brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge & whipped cream
More about BJ Ryan's Banc House

