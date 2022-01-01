Sundaes in Norwalk
Norwalk restaurants that serve sundaes
BJ Ryan's
57 Main St, Norwalk
|Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae
|$6.99
Vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & hot fudge drizzle
Mr Frostys Ice Cream
6 1st street, Norwalk
|Hot Brownie Sundae (Online)
|$6.95
Warm brownie, topped with your choice of ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, cookie crunch, and a cherry!
|Cookie Sundae (Online)
|$6.95
A warm cookie, topped with your choice of ice cream, sundae topping, whipped cream, and a cherry!
|Sundae Side
El Segundo Sono
3 N Water St, Norwalk
|Churro Sundae Swirl
|$9.00
vanilla & chocolate soft serve, pecans, dulce de leche