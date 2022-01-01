Tacos in Norwalk

Norwalk restaurants
Toast

Norwalk restaurants that serve tacos

Crispy Chicken Tacos image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tavern on 7

611 Main Ave, Norwalk

Avg 4.4 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Tacos$11.00
Three flour tortillas filled with chopped crispy chicken topped with avocado and ranch dressing served with home cut fries
More about Tavern on 7
Crispy Chicken Taco image

 

La Picante

100 North Water Street, Norwalk

Avg 4.6 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Taco
Panko crusted, chipotle mayo, pico de gello.
More about La Picante
Evarito's Mexican Kitchen & Bar image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Evarito's Mexican Kitchen & Bar

16 N Main St, Norwalk

Avg 4.3 (380 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cauliflower Mole Taco (2)$8.50
roasted cauliflower, mole negro, plantains, pickled onion
Chorizo Taco (2)$8.50
potao, brussel sprouts, salsa verde
Fish Al Carbon Taco (2)$9.50
pico de gallo, cactus, spicy mayo
More about Evarito's Mexican Kitchen & Bar
LARGE TACO PACK (16-18 tacos) image

 

Evarito's To Go

16 North Main Street, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Al Carbon Taco (2)$9.50
pico de gallo, cactus, spicy mayo
LARGE TACO PACK (16-18 tacos)$60.00
1 pound of each filling,
Sauces, condiments,
1 pint Mexican rice,
1 pint beans,
1 pint salsa & chips,
corn tortillas
Cauliflower Mole Taco (2)$8.50
roasted cauliflower, mole negro, plantains, pickled onion
More about Evarito's To Go
Chicken Taco image

 

El Segundo Sono

3 N Water St, Norwalk

Avg 4 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Taco$4.00
seared marinated chicken with pico de gallo
Fried Shrimp Taco$4.50
tempura battered and fried shrimp with purple cabbage, unagi sauce and chipotle cream
Saudero Taco$4.00
More about El Segundo Sono

