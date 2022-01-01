Tacos in Norwalk
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tavern on 7
611 Main Ave, Norwalk
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$11.00
Three flour tortillas filled with chopped crispy chicken topped with avocado and ranch dressing served with home cut fries
La Picante
100 North Water Street, Norwalk
|Crispy Chicken Taco
Panko crusted, chipotle mayo, pico de gello.
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Evarito's Mexican Kitchen & Bar
16 N Main St, Norwalk
|Cauliflower Mole Taco (2)
|$8.50
roasted cauliflower, mole negro, plantains, pickled onion
|Chorizo Taco (2)
|$8.50
potao, brussel sprouts, salsa verde
|Fish Al Carbon Taco (2)
|$9.50
pico de gallo, cactus, spicy mayo
Evarito's To Go
16 North Main Street, Norwalk
|LARGE TACO PACK (16-18 tacos)
|$60.00
1 pound of each filling,
Sauces, condiments,
1 pint Mexican rice,
1 pint beans,
1 pint salsa & chips,
corn tortillas
|Cauliflower Mole Taco (2)
|$8.50
roasted cauliflower, mole negro, plantains, pickled onion