Tamales in Norwalk

Norwalk restaurants
Norwalk restaurants that serve tamales

Aromas Peruvian Cuisine image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Aromas Peruvian Cuisine

235 Main Avenue, Norwalk

Avg 4.1 (256 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tamal con salsa criolla.$6.00
More about Aromas Peruvian Cuisine
The Dilly Duck Shop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Dilly Duck Shop

666 Main Ave., Norwalk

Avg 5 (341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Saturday Special - Southwestern Tamale Pie -$17.95
More about The Dilly Duck Shop

