Tomato soup in Norwalk

Go
Norwalk restaurants
Toast

Norwalk restaurants that serve tomato soup

Mercantile at GrayBarns image

 

Mercantile at GrayBarns

193 Perry Ave, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Basil Soup$12.00
parmesan, olive oil, jersey tomatoes
More about Mercantile at GrayBarns
The Dilly Duck Shop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Dilly Duck Shop

666 Main Ave., Norwalk

Avg 5 (341 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Cheddar Soup$6.50
More about The Dilly Duck Shop

Browse other tasty dishes in Norwalk

Fish And Chips

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Steak Sandwiches

Mozzarella Sticks

Crispy Tacos

Quesadillas

Tostadas

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Norwalk to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston