Turkey clubs in Norwalk

Norwalk restaurants
Norwalk restaurants that serve turkey clubs

JB's Deli and Pizza image

PIZZA

JB's Deli and Pizza

15 Tierney St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$8.50
Turkey, Bacon, L&T
Turkey Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.50
More about JB's Deli and Pizza
Banner pic

 

Valencia Luncheria

164 Main St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turkey Club Wrap$11.00
House Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
More about Valencia Luncheria
Item pic

GRILL

O'Neill's

93 N MAIN ST, Norwalk

Avg 4.6 (965 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club$12.99
Specialty triple-decker on toasted white bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
More about O'Neill's
Item pic

 

800 Connecticut

800 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club Salad$8.50
Romaine/ Bacon/ Cherry Tomato/ Red Onion/ Crouton/ Swiss/Herb Dressing
More about 800 Connecticut

