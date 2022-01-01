Norway restaurants you'll love
Norway's top cuisines
Must-try Norway restaurants
More about 290 Maine St.
290 Maine St.
290 main st., Norway
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$15.00
|BBQ Burger
|$17.00
|Side of ranch
|$0.50
More about Dolce Amici
ICE CREAM
Dolce Amici
427 Main Street, Norway
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$10.00
Mozzarella, Fontina, Parmesan, tomato, basil oregano, baguette, served with a side of greens, and tomato jam.
|Cubano
|$14.00
Garlic roasted pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, house pickles, on a baguette.
|Chicken Caprese
|$12.00
Chicken/ Pesto/ Tomato/ Mozzarella/ Ciabatta
More about Norway Amato's
Norway Amato's
30 Fair Street, Norway