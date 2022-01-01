Norwell restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • Norwell

Pizza
American
Italian
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

10 Washington St, Norwell

Avg 4.5 (454 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Meatballs Side$1.00
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
More about Papa Gino's
Trattoria San Pietro image

 

Trattoria San Pietro

376 Washington St, Norwell

Avg 4.8 (1588 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SIDE OF PASTA$8.00
1/2 order of your pasta of choice with your preferred sauce. Sauces include: Red- Our signature Pomodoro, White - Garlic and oil, Alfredo, or Butter
PENNE ALLA BOSCAIOLA$23.00
Penne with mushrooms, sweet onions, Parma Cotto, mascarpone cheese and fresh tomato sauce
MEATBALLS$18.00
Homemade meatballs in a ragú sauce
More about Trattoria San Pietro
Cheever Tavern image

 

Cheever Tavern

33 West Street, Norwell

Avg 4.5 (1981 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$19.00
Vodka & ale battered, fries, slaw, tartar
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$11.00
Harrissa aioli, hot & sour onion
Half Baked Mac & Cheese$16.00
Cheddar, gruyere, Romano, fresh pasta, herbed crumb
More about Cheever Tavern
