Go
Toast

Norwich Bowling & Entertainment Center

Come in and enjoy!

188 West Town Street

No reviews yet

Location

188 West Town Street

Norwich CT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Prime 82

No reviews yet

American classic cuisine specialising in Steaks and seafood

Latin Quarters

No reviews yet

Welcome to Latin Quarters, the premier Latino nightclub that offers great drinks and amazing nightlife in Norwich, CT. Our salsa club's atmosphere may draw you in with live Hispanic music, but you'll definitely stay for the Hispanic food and drinks, expertly mixed by our bartenders and served at prices that will make you feel like it's happy hour every hour. We cater to the entertainment needs of the community in Norwich.

Olde Tymes

No reviews yet

Family Restaurant serving Breakfast, Lunch, and dinner seven days a week. Over 30 years serving Norwich area residents the best in olde-fashioned country cooking with a southern influence

La Stella Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Italian pizzeria, pasta dishes, grinders, gourmet italian.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston